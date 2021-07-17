Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 35,543 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,543 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $138.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

