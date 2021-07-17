Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 36,522 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36,522 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,955,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,349. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.41. 14,271,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,596,066. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.26. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

