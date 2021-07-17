Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 39,084 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,084 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.26. 4,560,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

