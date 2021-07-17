Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 7,109 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $922.54.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,259 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,240. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $875.02. 983,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,969. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $872.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

