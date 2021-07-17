Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 96,577 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 96,577 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PVH worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in PVH by 12.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $972,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 202.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after buying an additional 186,353 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $7,883,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PVH by 2,045.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 118.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PVH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

