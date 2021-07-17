Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $556.36. The stock had a trading volume of 941,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,921. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.45 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 741.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.32.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

