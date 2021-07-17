Graviton Reaches Market Cap of $18.41 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $5.07 or 0.00015739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and $11,235.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00145802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,310.58 or 1.00276026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.