Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,295 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $396.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $293.30 and a 1-year high of $402.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.