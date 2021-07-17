Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,452 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of American International Group worth $32,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 906.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 104,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in American International Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 238,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 660,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 75,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

