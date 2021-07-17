Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 620 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of Snap-on worth $28,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

NYSE SNA opened at $219.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.22 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

