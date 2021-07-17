Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 7,477 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.22% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $28,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.94.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $95.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

