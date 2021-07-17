Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $38,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,281 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.