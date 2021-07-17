Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Match Group worth $33,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,805,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,879,000 after acquiring an additional 593,087 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

