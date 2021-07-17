Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,540 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.23% of Quest Diagnostics worth $38,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $134.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

