Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 56,036 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,036 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Teradyne worth $30,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $684,700.44. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.