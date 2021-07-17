Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 9,921 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Paycom Software worth $29,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,299,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $372.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.54. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

