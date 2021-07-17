Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189,643 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.66% of HollyFrontier worth $37,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $353,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after acquiring an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

