Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,912 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $30,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 87,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 88,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,069.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

