Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $37,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total transaction of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $667.76 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.13 and a 1-year high of $670.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 85.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $590.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

