Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122,695 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.21% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $35,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $100,649,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after buying an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after buying an additional 816,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.18 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

