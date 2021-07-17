Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Edison International worth $30,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.99 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.