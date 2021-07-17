Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

