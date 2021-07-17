Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $29.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $29,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,448.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,333.04. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $853.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,459.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

