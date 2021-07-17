Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $31.64 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 187,305 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Seagate Technology worth $31,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 692.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 424,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 371,036 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,842,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.