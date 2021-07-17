Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $32.49 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of IQVIA worth $32,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

IQVIA stock opened at $247.70 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.19. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

