Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $33.28 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $33,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $17,482,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $257,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.82.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $188.11 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

