Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $34.85 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $34,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,811,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,546,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,796,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $20,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.