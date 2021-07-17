Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $35.75 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814,332 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,772,477 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Barrick Gold worth $35,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.86 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

