Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $30,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

NYSE DHI opened at $86.30 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

