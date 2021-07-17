Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Garmin worth $31,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,944.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $149.39 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $149.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

