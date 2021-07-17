Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,871 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $34,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

CARR stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

