Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,628 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.33% of Henry Schein worth $32,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

