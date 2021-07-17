Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 166,301 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,301 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Pinterest worth $30,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $233,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.50 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $4,557,131.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,014,210 shares of company stock worth $71,359,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

