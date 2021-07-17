Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 22,581 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of DocuSign worth $33,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64,039 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in DocuSign by 4.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,331,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $282.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $298.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.