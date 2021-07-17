Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $36,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALXN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

ALXN opened at $180.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.