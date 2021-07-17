Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

