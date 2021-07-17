Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,639 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $36,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $224.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

