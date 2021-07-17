Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 21,185,383 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,185,383 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $30,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.