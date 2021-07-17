Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 37,993 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,993 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $31,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,184 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,429 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

