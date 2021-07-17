Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 49,192 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,895 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 49,192 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Xilinx worth $29,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

