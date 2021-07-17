Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 826,015 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 826,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of The Williams Companies worth $36,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,486,000 after buying an additional 1,400,450 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

