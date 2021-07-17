Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $32,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $3,078,060.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,081. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

Shares of ROK opened at $293.92 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $295.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

