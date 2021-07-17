Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.28

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and traded as low as $11.72. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 82,599 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $272.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

