Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 105.65 ($1.38). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 83,071 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Griffin Mining from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.30 million and a PE ratio of 29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

