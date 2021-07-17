Grin (GRIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.89 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $21.83 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,740.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.61 or 0.05984748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.56 or 0.01387997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.34 or 0.00382269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.30 or 0.00621596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00390556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00294934 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 78,629,880 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.