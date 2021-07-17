Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Up 48.9% in June

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,800 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 494,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUPV. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,409. The stock has a market cap of $182.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $120.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.64%.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

