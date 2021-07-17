Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.1% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

HBI opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

