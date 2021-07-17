Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 53.0% in June

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.04. 31,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

