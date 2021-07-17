Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 53.0% in June

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.04. 31,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
About Hang Lung Properties
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.