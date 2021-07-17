Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.35

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and traded as low as $19.01. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 5,330 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7082 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

