HARD Protocol Market Cap Reaches $49.75 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $49.75 million and $4.66 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00103197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00144914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,414.88 or 0.99717547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

